Roy Adolph Richards, 73, of Winlock, Wash., passed away at his home on October 26, 2020. Born to Theresia Mary Richards and Norval Edward Richards on October 18, 1947.

Roy graduated from Winlock High School in 1967. While in school, he worked as a local paper boy, as well as working for Gootee’s Chevrolet washing cars and performing other services. After High School, he continued with Gootee’s as a mechanic until they closed in the mid 1980’s. Afterwards, Roy started his own mechanic business. He enjoyed serving his community as a local mechanic, to the point that only baked pies were accepted as payment.

One of the biggest passions that Roy had in life was music. At 16 years old, he joined his friends’ band, “The Hang Men” as a rhythm guitarist. This was the start of a long musical journey It was through a magical moment of seeing a young, beautiful teacher sitting alone on an apple crate box, playing her guitar, that truly won Roy’s heart. With Linda, they started a band called, “Linda and the Road Runners”. They would play at local weddings, the Moose Lodge, and the Eagles. After Linda’s death in 2011, Roy carried on performing with different music groups performing at farmer’s markets and senior centers.