Oct. 29, 1932 – July 10, 2021

Lifelong local resident Roy A. Christison, 88, of Longview passed away at home July 10, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.

He was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Longview, at St. John Hospital to Andrew and Hannah (Wahl) Christison. Roy graduated from R.A. Long High School with the class of 1952. He was a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the football team. “Go Lumberjacks!”

Roy served in the Navy Reserves for seven years, earning the rank of Bosman’s Mate 2nd Class. He was a fireman for Long-Bell Lumber Company for seven years, and a fireman for another seven years with Weyerhaeuser. Roy then spent 29 years as a longshoreman with Local #21 before retiring in 1993.

While working at Long-Bell he fell in love with a pretty young secretary in the office. He captured her heart while directing traffic in the parking lot, always making sure Minerva made it out safely. Roy and Minerva Vahala were married in the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Longview Aug.. 27, 1954.

Roy was a longstanding member of the Washington Tree Farm Association, and served 20 years as a Cowlitz County Soil and Water Conservation board member.