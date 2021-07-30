Oct. 29, 1932 – July 10, 2021
Lifelong local resident Roy A. Christison, 88, of Longview passed away at home July 10, 2021, surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born Oct. 29, 1932, in Longview, at St. John Hospital to Andrew and Hannah (Wahl) Christison. Roy graduated from R.A. Long High School with the class of 1952. He was a member of Future Farmers of America (FFA) and the football team. “Go Lumberjacks!”
Roy served in the Navy Reserves for seven years, earning the rank of Bosman’s Mate 2nd Class. He was a fireman for Long-Bell Lumber Company for seven years, and a fireman for another seven years with Weyerhaeuser. Roy then spent 29 years as a longshoreman with Local #21 before retiring in 1993.
While working at Long-Bell he fell in love with a pretty young secretary in the office. He captured her heart while directing traffic in the parking lot, always making sure Minerva made it out safely. Roy and Minerva Vahala were married in the Emanuel Lutheran Church in Longview Aug.. 27, 1954.
Roy was a longstanding member of the Washington Tree Farm Association, and served 20 years as a Cowlitz County Soil and Water Conservation board member.
Roy loved spending time with his family and working on his 300-plus acre tree farm. He restored his Farmall Tractors, models “H” and “130”, to work alongside his John Deeres. He also restored a 1930 Ford Model A Coupe and a 1917 Ford Model T Touring. Roy loved to tinker. One of his favorite pastimes was cruising the logging roads and property in his John Deere Gator with his faithful canine companion, Speckles.
Roy was outgoing, witty, generous, hardworking, honest, caring and always willing to help anyone who needed it. He loved all animals, wild and domestic, particularly dogs, most of all, Speckles.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Minerva Christison at home; twin daughters, Karyn Christison (Chuck Jones) of Bellevue, Wash., and Taryn Christison (Mark Zimmerman) of Golden, Colo.; a son, Greg Christison (Lisa) of Sammamish, Wash.; three grandchildren, Andrew Christison, Kelly Hebert (Paul), and Amy Christison; and a great-granddaughter, Eve Hebert.
Roy was greeted on the other side by his parents; and three siblings, Mary McCorkle (Gene), Marlene Coulter (Bob), and George Christison.
A memorial service is planned for 11 a.m. July 31 at Steele Chapel with a reception to follow in the Hospitality Room. Roy will be laid to rest at Longview Memorial Park during a private family graveside service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Home Health & Hospice, P.O. Box 2067, Longview, WA 98632 or the Humane Society of Cowlitz County, 909 Columbia Blvd., Longview, WA 98632.
