November 30, 1931 – April 15, 2020
April 15th 2020 Roxa Hartley slipped into her new life in the hand of her maker. Roxa was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Wapato Washington to Harold Calahan and Eva (Mosebar) Calahan. Mom grew up on many farms in the Yakima Valley. She married John Hartley in 1951 and moved to Longview to find work at Reynolds Metals. They made Longview their home for life. She worked for a short time at Cowlitz vending but mostly a housewife mother and grandmother.
Roxa is survived by 4 children Randy (Jackie), Rick (Anna) Rebecca and Ruthie and dear friend Mary. 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren. 1 brother Ervin and 1 sister in law Dorthy. Preceded in death by husband John, 2 brothers Ernie and Everett, 3 sisters Wanda, Barbra and Shirley. In spite of being a very busy mother she still found time to support her children's sports and activities. She also liked bingo, bowling, sewing and crocheting.
In lieu of flowers please give to the charity of your choice.
