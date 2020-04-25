April 15th 2020 Roxa Hartley slipped into her new life in the hand of her maker. Roxa was born Nov. 30, 1931 in Wapato Washington to Harold Calahan and Eva (Mosebar) Calahan. Mom grew up on many farms in the Yakima Valley. She married John Hartley in 1951 and moved to Longview to find work at Reynolds Metals. They made Longview their home for life. She worked for a short time at Cowlitz vending but mostly a housewife mother and grandmother.