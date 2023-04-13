Sept. 21, 2006—April 3, 2023

CASTLE ROCK—Rowyn Eddy Dills, born Sept. 21, 2006, passed away at home in Castle Rock, Wa. on April 3, 2023 with his mother by his side. He now watches over his father Joseph Dills, Mother Aubri Dills, and Sister Kaitlin McKenna. Rowyn is also survived by his Grandparents Eddy and Angie Dills, Kevin and Denise Larsen, John and Mariana Grimes, (Aunts) Teresa Dupras, Sierra Dills, Heather Bryan, Bethany Larsen, (Uncles) Mike Larsen, Danny Dills, and Andy Dupras. In addition to numerous Great Aunts, uncles, cousins some of the best friends or Hooligans a boy could ever hope for. Rowyn is proceeded in death by many family members, most recently his great Aunt Donna and his cousin Linn (Fatty) Dills.

Rowyn or “Row Row” attended Castle Rock high school and was one of a kind. His humor could turn tears of sadness into tears of laughter in an instant and he always seem to know when someone needed a laugh, a hug, a smile, or a friend. He had so many “best” friends but all of that began with his FIRST best friend…. His dad. Attached at the hip from day one. Truth be told, they weren’t just best friends, they were soul mates. Every second shared between the two of them was filled with love and admiration. He was equally bonded to his sister Kaitlin from day one. They could talk about anything or nothing at all and car rides with his big sis were one of his favorite past times.

Rowyn loved visiting Idaho and hunting with his papa. He loved to make his papa proud and one up his uncle Danny any chance he got. He was a hard worker and enjoyed doing work for his grandma and grandpa Larsen. He had several people that would have him come do odd jobs for them because his work ethic was nothing short of impeccable.

Rowyn aspired to be a welder by day and a singer by night. He had such a passion for music and shared in the opinion of his mother that the only way to listen to music is loud! He loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, camping, quads and cutting firewood with his dad. If it was in the woods, he had a passion for it. He always looked after his mom and dad and cared for them deeply.

Rowyn was an old soul stitched together with suspenders and classic country music. He was such a treasure that spread his light with every single encounter; big or small. The ripple effect left behind by this beautiful soul gone way too soon will leave you in absolute awe. He touched more lives than any one person knew, and we will never take another second for granted. We will hug deeper and longer, and we will continue to put Rowyns humor and light back out into the world because If you can hear the laughter, You can find the light. Love, Mom

“I hope the angels know what they have.

I’ll bet it’s so nice up in heaven since you arrived.”

A celebration of Rowyn’s Life will be held May 6, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the McClelland Art Center.

Suicide Hotline# 988

Crisis Hotline# 360-425-6064