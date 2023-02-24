Ross Roland Waterman, 84, a Longview resident died on February 9, 2023, in Lacey, WA. Ross was born on January 16, 1939, to Wallace and Leta in Kelso, WA. He was raised in Cowlitz county, and it would forever be his home. He served in the Navy and fished in Alaska. Resided most of his years in Longview, working as a well-wisher. Ross enjoyed photography and carving, he handcrafted knives, tomahawks, musket guns, and Native American ceremony drums. Ross is survived by his Godson, David (Lucretia) Keilwitz, of Montesano, WA. Services by Twibell’s Fern Hill Funeral Home, in Aberdeen, WA