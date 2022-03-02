Rosetta M. Davis

July 10, 1941 — Jan. 27, 2022

Rosetta (Rosie) May Davis (Hickman), 80, passed away peacefully surrounded by her children on January 27, 2022, at Canterbury Gardens in Longview, Washington.

Rosie was born in a small Lexington cottage in Kelso, Washington, on July 10, 1941, to Francis (Frank) and Pearl Hickman (Hawk). She was their third child and only daughter. Her three brothers, Francis (Frankie), David and Kelly, loved their sister and were always proud of her. The family moved to the Beacon Hill area after her birth, where they had kind neighbors and a canyon full of adventures. When her parents divorced in 1950, the children were raised by their U.S. Navy veteran father. Together they spent many hours on the water fishing, clamming and smelting.

While attending Catlin Elementary, Kelso Junior and Senior High schools Rosie met her future husband, Richard (Richie) Davis, and developed many other lifelong friends. The couple were classmates and proud 1959 Hilander graduates. They married on January 9, 1960, and lived in South Kelso while they saved to build a home of their own on the Davis family property. Richie and his dad worked diligently building the young couple's forever home. On June 1, 1962, they moved in with their two children; Kerri (Scroggins) and Mark, while Brian was born six years later.

As the couple settled into their new home, raising their family, they began attending Kelso First Assembly. Here they found a church family that would embrace and support them, filling their lives with so much purpose. Rosie dove into Women's Ministries, the Missionette Program for girls, and teaching ladies Bible study.

Rosie was a beautiful person inside and out; carrying herself with poise and elegance. She radiated her love for the Lord through loving others, infectious joy and serving. She was an amazing homemaker, cook, hostess, teacher and friend. Her unshakable faith and trust in the Lord were her firm foundation.

She and Richie lived and loved. They were blessed to travel the world from Hawaii to the Bahamas, New Orleans, Florida, Bermuda, and beyond. Yet their favorite annual destination was Disneyland, California. Rosie loved it so much she convinced Richie to take her and the kids twice one summer as she just needed to go “one more time.” From the moment she walked into the park, she was a girl again. She loved everything: the incredible details, the rides, the food, the pristine beauty all around accented by the laughter and excitement of her family in the “Happiest Place on Earth.”

After retirement in 1998, they purchased property in Arizona where they had many wonderful winters enjoying friends and family while there.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Richard F. Davis (April 21, 2012); her father, Frank Hickman; her mother, Pearl Paulson; brothers Frank and David Hickman; nephew Ty Hickman; as well as grandson Zachary Tackwell.

She is survived by her daughter, Kerri (Mark) Scroggins; sons Mark (Denelle) Davis and Brian (Tracy) Davis; her brother, Kelly (Patti) Hickman; half-brothers Bernie (Brenda) and Tim Paulson; 11 extremely loved grandchildren: Austin (Chera-Lee) Scroggins, Elliott (Keith) Jensen, Alex Scroggins, Robbie (Rachel) Tackwell, Spencer and Dillon Davis, Avery (Josh) Hislop, Erin, Preslee, Addie, and Lilly Davis; five great grandchildren: Hudson and Colt Tackwell, Ellis and Alden Hislop, and Wren Rosetta Scroggins; along with several special nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday March 5, 2022, at Kelso Christian Assembly, 403 Academy St., Kelso, WA 98626.

A private interment was held at Green Hills Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kelso Christian Assembly Women's Ministries/Rosie Davis Memory, or to Hospice.