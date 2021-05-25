August 15, 1922 — May 13, 2021

Rosemary Vollmer Stevenson, a longtime Astoria resident, died in Longview, Wash., on May 13, 2021. She was born on August 15, 1922. She married Lawson Stevenson (from Astoria) on Staten Island, New York on July 7, 1945. He preceded her in death on October 27, 1993.

The family would like to thank Canterbury Inn, Rose Hill Adult Family Home and Community Home Health and Hospice for taking such good care of her.

Surviving are her children, daughters Eileen Stevenson and Theresa Cotterell (Lindsey); sons Paul (Carol), Tom (Lisa), Dave (Helen) and Dick (Sandi); along with 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren, brother Robert, and nieces and nephews.

A graveside service has taken place at Oceanview Cemetery in Warrenton, Ore. A memorial picnic at son Tom’s home is planned for August 15, 2021, on what would have been Rosemary’s 99th birthday. Contact mcfinn@q.com for details.