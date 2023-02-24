Aug. 15, 1930—Feb. 7, 2023

Rosemary Custard, 92, of Granada Hills, CA passed away peacefully February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill of 47 years; daughter, Therese; parents, Anne & Tom; brother, Dominic and sister Nancy.

She is survived by her brother, Peter; children: Anna Marie (Michael), Joanne (Wayne), John (Cathy), and Tom (Cheryl); grandchildren: William, Allison, Daniel, Hannah & Kelly, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.

Rosemary worked for the LA Unified School District for more than twenty years. Later, in retirement, she became a member of the Las Damas at the San Fernando Mission.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary located at 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.

Funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in the chapel at Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary at 11:00 AM, with visitation at 10:30 AM.

Graveside service immediately following.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the charity of your choice.