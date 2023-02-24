Aug. 15, 1930—Feb. 7, 2023
Rosemary Custard, 92, of Granada Hills, CA passed away peacefully February 7, 2023. She was preceded in death by her loving husband Bill of 47 years; daughter, Therese; parents, Anne & Tom; brother, Dominic and sister Nancy.
She is survived by her brother, Peter; children: Anna Marie (Michael), Joanne (Wayne), John (Cathy), and Tom (Cheryl); grandchildren: William, Allison, Daniel, Hannah & Kelly, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and life-long friends.
Rosemary worked for the LA Unified School District for more than twenty years. Later, in retirement, she became a member of the Las Damas at the San Fernando Mission.
Visitation will be held on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, at Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary located at 11160 Stranwood Ave., Mission Hills, CA 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM, with prayer service beginning at 6:30 PM.
Funeral will be held on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in the chapel at Mission Hills Catholic Mortuary at 11:00 AM, with visitation at 10:30 AM.
Graveside service immediately following.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made directly to the charity of your choice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.