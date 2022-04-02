 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rosemaree Beth Wildfong

April 4, 1948  —Jan. 31, 2022

A celebration of life for Rosemaree Wildfong will be held at 11 a.m. April 9, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1025 S.W. Market Street, Portland, Oregon. She is remembered as loving the Oregon Coast and especially clam digging.

