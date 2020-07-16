× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

April 17, 1934 – July 3, 2020

Rosella Roulette (Terhune) passed away July 3rd 2020, she was born April 17th, 1934 to James P and Edna (Bessey) Terhune in Longview, Wash. She attended Kelso Schools.

She was preceded in death by her Husband Roy, daughter Mary Ann and Son John Robert. Her parents, 2 brothers, and 3 sisters.

Surviving are sons, Larry, Jerry (Nancy Darlene), Randy (Brad), daughter Nancy (Reed) Davies. Two grandson, 4 grand daughters, and 3 1/2 great grandchildren. Cherise Roberts, 1 sister, Verna Gebhart and her Longview Bible Baptist Church Family.

She request that you donate to your favorite charity.

To plant a tree in memory of Rosella Roulette as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.