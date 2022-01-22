February 9, 1940 — January 9, 2022

On January 9, 2022, Jesus took the hand of Rose Ann Charlotte Hadaller at the age of 81 and led her home. Born on February 9, 1940, in Chehalis, Washington, Rose was the fourth child of Paul and Kate Hadaller.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Kate Hadaller; her brother, Gerald “Jerry”; and a sister, Mary Janette.

She leaves behind her sister, Joan Newcomer, of Silver Creek, Washington; her sister-in-law, Eleanor Hadaller, of Amboy, Washington; and numerous nieces and nephews who all have such fond memories of great times with their Aunt Rose.

After graduating from Mossyrock High School, Rose coached the women’s basketball team at Central Washington University while earning her bachelor’s degree in physical education and health. She went on to obtain a master’s degree in education from Oregon State University.

During the summer months, Rose spent her time at the lookout tower in Doty, Washington, where she welcomed friends and family and shared her knowledge about the forest, fires and the importance of being a keeper of the forest. Rose began her teaching career in Raymond, but spent 16 years teaching physical education and biology in Longview at Monticello Middle School. After working with UPS a short while, she spent her remaining career at the Washington State Department of Transportation, where she was awarded Employee of the Year for her superior work for the state.

An adventurer before her time, you could find Rose exploring the great Pacific Northwest, scaling mountaintops in Washington, Oregon and California, or with a fishing pole in hand along the Cowlitz River and the lakes of Lewis County.

Rose loved the outdoors and built an A-frame cabin at Spirit Lake which she called “Family Affair.” Unfortunately, when Mount St. Helens erupted it destroyed this place that was near and dear to her heart. Rose loved the Gifford Pinchot National Forest, where she hiked around the base of Mount Rainier numerous times and spent countless hours with friends and relatives hiking and sharing her knowledge and reverence of the place. Rose moved from the home she built in Castle Rock to retire in Ryderwood, Washington.

Rose was a wonderful person not only in her career, but as a friend, sister and aunt to us. We love you, Rosie!

A Mass and funeral service takes place at 11 a.m. January 27, 2022, at St. Yves Catholic Church, Harmony, Washington

Memorial contributions can be made to the American Breast Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org or to the Washington National Park Fund at wnpf.org.