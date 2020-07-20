October 17, 1949 – June 22, 2020
Rosalie Arlene Potts Mickelson passed away June 22, 2020 at Peace Health Medical Center in Longview after suffering a heart attack.
Arlene was born October 17, 1949 to Thomas Potts and Rosa Cruz Carbuliddo in Agat, Guam.
Arlene was preceded in death by her husband Rodney Mickelson, her parents, a daughter Christina Mayeda, a son Matthew Booker, a step-son Jeffery Michelson and a nephew Joshua Potts.
Arlene is survived by 2 sons, Christopher Mayeda of Kelso, and Jason (Jake) Ford of Castle Rock, sister Linda Sorenson of Kelso, 4 brothers Sidney Potts of Monroe Wash., Thomas Potts and Danny Ray Potts, both of Longview, Ronnie Potts of Auburn Wash., grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and many friends. She will be missed by all.
A celebration of life was held Saturday July 18th with family and friends.
Cremation has taken place under the direction of Steele Chapel and her remains will be taken back to Guam by family.
