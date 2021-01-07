Rosa (Rose) Dunnington

Rosa (Rose) Sophie Dunnington passed away on December 20, 2020 peacefully at her home in Chehalis, Wash. She was born January 16, 1925 in Ellingen, Germany to Sophie and Ludwig Seis. She was born at the home of her maternal grandparents. Later her family moved to Cologne, where she grew up and graduated from high school. She met and married her husband, Roger, after the end of World War II, in 1950. They were introduced by a mutual military friend, while Rose worked as an interpreter for the Americans. Her wedding dress was fashioned from a white silk military parachute, that her mother found in the woods.

Rose lived a very interesting life in Germany, and she loved telling stories about her life and adventures. She shared her memories with everyone and people could not get enough of them! She also liked telling a good joke, especially while eating dark European chocolates! She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Kelso. She was active in her church throughout the years as a religious education teacher, a member of the Legion of Mary, and the FISH program. She volunteered whenever and wherever she could. She was a hard-working homemaker too, known for her wonderful cooking and baking. She crocheted colorful, handmade afghans which she lovingly gave away to her friends and family. Her warm hospitality was shown to all. She always looked forward to letters and calls, especially her nightly chats with daughter, Rosemary.