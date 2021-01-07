Rosa (Rose) Dunnington

January 16, 1925- December 20, 2020
Rosa (Rose) Sophie Dunnington passed away on December 20, 2020 peacefully at her home in Chehalis, Wash. She was born January 16, 1925 in Ellingen, Germany to Sophie and Ludwig Seis. She was born at the home of her maternal grandparents. Later her family moved to Cologne, where she grew up and graduated from high school. She met and married her husband, Roger, after the end of World War II, in 1950. They were introduced by a mutual military friend, while Rose worked as an interpreter for the Americans. Her wedding dress was fashioned from a white silk military parachute, that her mother found in the woods.
Rose lived a very interesting life in Germany, and she loved telling stories about her life and adventures. She shared her memories with everyone and people could not get enough of them! She also liked telling a good joke, especially while eating dark European chocolates! She was a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Kelso. She was active in her church throughout the years as a religious education teacher, a member of the Legion of Mary, and the FISH program. She volunteered whenever and wherever she could. She was a hard-working homemaker too, known for her wonderful cooking and baking. She crocheted colorful, handmade afghans which she lovingly gave away to her friends and family. Her warm hospitality was shown to all. She always looked forward to letters and calls, especially her nightly chats with daughter, Rosemary.
She and Roger were married for 68 years before his death in 2017.
She is survived by seven children: Ralph Dunnington of Portland; Raymond Dunnington of Beaverton; Rebecca Storm (Bernie) of Chehalis; Ruth Klopp (Joel) of Kelso; Roger Wm Dunnington (Theresa) of Ewa Beach, Hawaii; Rosemary Eden (Charlie) of Longview; and Russell Dunnington of St. Helens, Ore. She had numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She left quite a legacy. She is also survived by a sister, Anni Beyer, of Germany and her best friend for over 90 years, Christiane (Kristel) Schweer, also of Germany. Of her family and friends, she said “I love them all”.
Due to Covid restrictions, a private funeral Mass was celebrated on December 30, 2020 at Immaculate Heart of Mary. The family wants to thank Father Bryan Ochs for presiding at her funeral, and for his insightful presentation of Rose’s personality. Also, to Chris Storm, who followed up with a touching eulogy of his grandmother.
Thank you to Assured Home Hospice, and their attentive nurses, Elaine, Amber and Maria. In addition, we thank Rose’s loving caregivers, Kathy Ladd, Ann Withey and Bonnie Evans.
Internment is at Cowlitz View Memorial Gardens, right next to her husband.
Remembrances can be made to Assured Home Hospice at 1821 Cook’s Hill Rd., Suite 201, Centralia, WA 98531.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.