January 18, 1937—March 12, 2021
Rosa Marie Eggers, known as Marie to family and friends, passed away peacefully on March 12, 1937. Marie was a long time resident of Longview, Wash., moving with her family from Tennessee to Longview, Wash., when she was 9 years old. She was married to Charlie Eggers on July 3, 1952 and they were married for 56 years before he passed away in 2008. Marie was a homemaker who raised three sons and was a wonderful mother and grandmother. Marie enjoyed crochet, playing games, cooking and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of the Westview Church of God in Longview, Wash.
Marie is survived by two sons, Ron Eggers of Kelso, Wash., and Jim Eggers of Longview, Wash.; her brother, Robert Greer of Louisville, Ky.; six grandchildren and ten great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charlie Eggers, her son, Don Eggers and great grandson, Dylan Bosell.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.