Sept. 15, 1936—Dec. 13, 2022

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the loss of Ronald (“Ron”) Dean Mead, Sr. on December 13, 2022. A beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, Ron passed away peacefully at his home, surrounded by family.

Ron was born on September 15, 1936, in Borger, Texas, son of the late Homer and Emma Mead, both of Stockton, California.

Raised in Stockton, Ron attended Franklin High School and then continued his education at West Coast Bible College in Fresno, Calif.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Joy Nadine Mead. His courtship with Joy began as next-door neighbors in their Stockton neighborhood.

Surviving with his wife are his two sons, Ronald Mead, Jr. of San Diego, Calif, and Rick Mead; and daughter, Sherri Mead, both of Vancouver Wash.

Ron was also a proud and loving grandfather to seven grandchildren: Rashauna, Brandon, Nichole, Corben, Connor, Tyler, and Colby and great-grandfather to six: Karter, Wilder, Madison, Mason, Tallulah and Archie.

Ronald was a devoted man of God who was called to the ministry in his late teens, serving as Lead Pastor at several churches, including New Life Church of God in Longview, Wash from 1975 to 1982.

The greatest legacy anyone can leave behind is to positively impact the lives of others. Ron’s legacy of faith, kindness, compassion, love of music, and storytelling will live on through the family and friends that were blessed to know him.

“We are confident, I say, and would prefer to be away from the body and at home with the Lord.” 2 Corinthians 5:8