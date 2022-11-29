Ronald Newton Leatherwood

Dec. 26, 1947—Nov. 15, 2022
Ron Leatherwood, 74, of Longview, WA entered his heavenly home on November 15, 2022. Ron was born on December 26, 1947 in San Jose, CA to Donald and Alice Leatherwood.
Ron graduated from Pioneer High School, San Jose, CA in 1966 and promptly joined the United States Army and proudly served in Vietnam from 1966 to 1969. After his time in the service he married his high school sweetheart Gloria J. Crago in 1969 and moved to Longview after falling in love with the Pacific Northwest.
Ron and Gloria went on to have two children: Ron and Serena Leatherwood. Ron took great pride in his service to the military and always took the time to thank and welcome home any fellow Vietnam Veteran that he met. Ron worked at Weyerhaeuser until 1987 and then started working at Baker Lumber until he retired. Ron was a jokester and a bright light amongst all of his coworkers, continuing to keep in touch and stay involved in the community post retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisher and often took camping trips with his family and friends in Washington, Oregon and California. Ron enjoyed these trips even when he could no longer hunt due to medical setbacks, many of them being spent in his motorhome road-tripping across the western US with his family. Ron’s family and friends were so very important to him, from his siblings to his nieces and nephews. He will be very deeply missed.
Ron is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Alice Leatherwood, his sisters Dona Perry and Diane Leak, and his BIL Gary Crago.
Ron will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 53 years, Gloria Leatherwood, his children Ron (Amanda) Leatherwood and Serena Leatherwood, his older brother Roger (Margie) Leatherwood, his younger brother Irv (DeDe) Leatherwood, his sisters in law, Marsha (Wayne) Huff, and Sandy (Mark)Schoenberger. Ron will also be deeply missed by his grandchildren: Nick, Ria, Madison, Gunner, Alice, and his best friend of 50 years Cary Leak.
A service for Ron will be held at Willamette National Cemetery, Portland OR, Dec 2nd at 10am.
