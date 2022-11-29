Ronald Newton Leatherwood

Ron and Gloria went on to have two children: Ron and Serena Leatherwood. Ron took great pride in his service to the military and always took the time to thank and welcome home any fellow Vietnam Veteran that he met. Ron worked at Weyerhaeuser until 1987 and then started working at Baker Lumber until he retired. Ron was a jokester and a bright light amongst all of his coworkers, continuing to keep in touch and stay involved in the community post retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisher and often took camping trips with his family and friends in Washington, Oregon and California. Ron enjoyed these trips even when he could no longer hunt due to medical setbacks, many of them being spent in his motorhome road-tripping across the western US with his family. Ron’s family and friends were so very important to him, from his siblings to his nieces and nephews. He will be very deeply missed.