Ronald N. Stadtfeld

February 2, 1936—August 9, 2020

Ron was born in Regina Saskatchewan Canada where he had many jobs growing up, from delivering meat for the Butcher shop, stocking shelves at Loblaws grocery store to an apprenticeship at a gunsmiths shop. The family moved to the United States in 1953 to find better opportunities. Ron continued to find work, sometimes holding 3 jobs at one time. His early years laid the foundation for a life of hard work, honesty, and integrity. As a father he was a great example to all of us.

In 1964 he was hired on to the Aurora Illinois Police Dept. as a patrolman. He was promoted to Sergeant and spent 16 years on the force. Ron married Cheryl Sabo in 1971 and moved to Kalama Wash., in 1978 where, they along with family, owned the and operated the Columbia Inn motel for eight years.

Ron was a hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman. He loved to read and was always gathering knowledge. He was an avid bird watcher along with his wife Cheryl. They shared a great love story and never spent a day apart. He was an incredibly talented wood carver and craftsman and was a member of the Lower Columbia Wood Carvers Club. Every year Ron would carve a personalized Christmas figurine for each of his children and grandchildren, which we treasure. Ron is survived by his three children: Mike (Cindy) Stadtfeld, Kathy (Tina) Stadtfeld, Stephen (Heidi, Krissy) Stadtfeld and four stepchildren: Brian (Julie) Sabo, Joe (Tammie) Sabo, Chris Sabo, and Marielle Sabo. Also a sister Dorthy Stadtfeld, a brother Richard Stadtfeld and many grandchildren and great grandchildren and nieces and nephew. Ron is preceeded in death by his beloved wife Cheryl, his parents, a daughter: Susan Stadtfeld, great granddaughter Sydnee Neiman and recently his Sister -in- law MaryLou Stadtfeld.

