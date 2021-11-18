Ronald Lee Wend

Aug. 31, 1934 — Sept. 27, 2021
Ronald L. Wend passed peacefully on September 27, 2021, at his home in Castle Rock.
Ron married the love of his life Darlene Stockbridge. He was an active member of the Eagles and the Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club. He worked at Weyerhaeuser for 43 years finishing his career as a truck boss. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Maureen) Wend; daughter Rhonda (Steve) Aheren; and granddaughter Karlee (Eric) Shew. His great-granddaughter Sophia Shew was his pride and joy.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Darlene; and brother Carl (Dolly) Wend.
Please join the family for a potluck memorial luncheon from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 4, 2021, at the Castle Rock Eagles.
