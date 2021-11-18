Ronald Lee Wend

Ron married the love of his life Darlene Stockbridge. He was an active member of the Eagles and the Mount St. Helens Motorcycle Club. He worked at Weyerhaeuser for 43 years finishing his career as a truck boss. He is survived by his son, Daniel (Maureen) Wend; daughter Rhonda (Steve) Aheren; and granddaughter Karlee (Eric) Shew. His great-granddaughter Sophia Shew was his pride and joy.