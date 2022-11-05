Dec. 22, 1939 — Oct. 21, 2022

Ronald Lawrence Metzger was born December 22, 1939, in Davison County, South Dakota, in the same house where his father was born. His parents were Harry and Cecelia Metzger.

Ronald is survived by his sisters Karen (Mel) Pooley of Mitchell, South Dakota, and Marliss Metzger Baacke of Greenfield, Wisconsin; and his children, Nyla (Scott) Bickar, Curt (Laurie) Metzger, Scott (Lori) Metzger, and Mike (Kara) Metzger. He passed peacefully into Heaven on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his kids.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jan, of 58 years; a son, Ron; and his brother, Ralph.

Dad was a jack of all trades during his life working as a farmer, lumber mill worker, truck driver and self-employed businessman. He was even a mailman for a year but did not love that at all. He was a great family man and provider, someone we learned from all of our lives. He put God first, then family and work. We will miss him terribly until we see him again.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. November 19, 2022 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview, Washington. A light lunch will follow.