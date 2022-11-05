Dec. 22, 1939 — Oct. 21, 2022
Ronald Lawrence Metzger was born December 22, 1939, in Davison County, South Dakota, in the same house where his father was born. His parents were Harry and Cecelia Metzger.
Ronald is survived by his sisters Karen (Mel) Pooley of Mitchell, South Dakota, and Marliss Metzger Baacke of Greenfield, Wisconsin; and his children, Nyla (Scott) Bickar, Curt (Laurie) Metzger, Scott (Lori) Metzger, and Mike (Kara) Metzger. He passed peacefully into Heaven on October 21, 2022, surrounded by his kids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jan, of 58 years; a son, Ron; and his brother, Ralph.
Dad was a jack of all trades during his life working as a farmer, lumber mill worker, truck driver and self-employed businessman. He was even a mailman for a year but did not love that at all. He was a great family man and provider, someone we learned from all of our lives. He put God first, then family and work. We will miss him terribly until we see him again.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. November 19, 2022 at Emanuel Lutheran Church, 2218 E. Kessler Blvd, Longview, Washington. A light lunch will follow.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.