July 19, 1940—April 8, 2020

Ronald Earl Quaife, Jr. passed away April 8, 2020, in Longview, WA. He was 79 years old. He was born July 19, 1940 in Longview, WA to Ronald Earl, Sr. and Mable (Buckner) Quaife. Ronald lived in Castle Rock, WA, where he later graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1958. He continued his education at LCC and earned a degree in Accounting from the University of Washington. Ronald had a long and successful career as an insurance agent, and owner of Quaife’s Agency in Castle Rock, WA.

Ronald belonged to many memberships including the Lions Club, Castle Rock Methodist Church and Safeco Insurance Circle of Excellence. His various pastimes included fishing, hunting, boating, farming, horses, and the Olympic Tree Hound Association. He genuinely enjoyed being outdoors and with family. Ronald was quiet in his faith and kept it inward, but lived a life of compassion, love, gentleness, helping others, and giving. Thus he lived by “The Golden Rule”.