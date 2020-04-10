Ronald Earl Quaife Jr.
July 19, 1940—April 8, 2020

Ronald Earl Quaife, Jr. passed away April 8, 2020, in Longview, WA. He was 79 years old. He was born July 19, 1940 in Longview, WA to Ronald Earl, Sr. and Mable (Buckner) Quaife. Ronald lived in Castle Rock, WA, where he later graduated from Castle Rock High School in 1958. He continued his education at LCC and earned a degree in Accounting from the University of Washington. Ronald had a long and successful career as an insurance agent, and owner of Quaife’s Agency in Castle Rock, WA.

Ronald belonged to many memberships including the Lions Club, Castle Rock Methodist Church and Safeco Insurance Circle of Excellence. His various pastimes included fishing, hunting, boating, farming, horses, and the Olympic Tree Hound Association. He genuinely enjoyed being outdoors and with family. Ronald was quiet in his faith and kept it inward, but lived a life of compassion, love, gentleness, helping others, and giving. Thus he lived by “The Golden Rule”.

Ronald is survived by his brother Howard Quaife, sister Donna Quaife, Sons Stephen (Leanne) Quaife, Kevin Quaife and Ronald Quaife III, Granddaughter Ashley (Jody) Wiltfong, Niece Michele Renfro and Cammy Quaife, and great nephew Joe Barkdoll. He is proceeded in death by his first wife Barbara Ellen (Nee) Erickson, they were married for 27 years. His second wife Martha Franklin, they were married for 17 years, parents Ronald Earl, Sr. and Mable (Buckner) Quaife.

A private burial has been done at Murray Hill Cemetery in Clatskanie, OR. For those wanting to send in Memorial contributions, they can be sent to Castle Rock Lions Food Bank, P.O. Box 775, Castle Rock, WA 98611

