Aug. 12, 1958—June 17, 2023
KELSO—In loving memory of Ronald Dean Walters. He was born August 14, 1958 in Sandpoint Idaho. He passed on June 17, 2023 in Kelso, Wa. He was born to father Emery Brian Mott and mother Mary Carol Fox. He is survived by his mother; older sister, Joyce Marie DeAmore and younger brother, James Wesley Waltets. He was an US. Army veteran in which time he proudly served our country.
There will be a celebration of his life on Saturday July 22, at 1:00 p.m. at the Calvary Community Church 2655 38th ave. Longview, WA. Any one who knew Ron is more than welcome to attend.
