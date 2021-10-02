Ronald David Burchatz

Oct. 3, 1946 — Jan. 15, 2021
Ron was born in Florence, South Dakota, the eighth child born to Sylvester and Verna Burchatz. The family moved to Kelso, Washington in 1948 when Ron was a toddler. He attended Kelso schools and began his love of automobiles. He worked at a service station and built his repair skills while owning several cars.
In 1968, Ron married Lucinda “Cindy” Scott. With Cindy, he raised Kevin and Carrie with great pride in their activities and college education. They both married and gifted their parents with grandchildren.
Ron was employed for 41 years at Longview Fibre Company as a papermaker. He was always on time, reliable and great at troubleshooting when problems arose. He was recognized several times for his knowledge of the processes and mechanics of his jobs. He also enjoyed making his co-workers laugh.
Ron belonged to the Cowlitz Old Time Car Club since 1980. Members became close friends. Ron drove his 1938 Chrysler and 1967 Fairlane in outings and parades with the club.
Ron liked to travel using his class B motor home to see family as far as South Dakota, visit national parks, northwest beaches, Las Vegas, and Reno. Ron spent time with his friends at aerobics where he became fit and added years to his life.
Ron is survived by his wife, Cindy; son, Kevin (Allison); daughter, Carrie (Gary) Pedersen; sisters: Doris Marshall, Lucy Palmer and Darlene Haynes; sisters-in-law: Lynn Bush, Patricia Scott and Paula Burchatz; grandkids: Andrew and Colby Pedersen; grandkids: Liam, Evelyn and George Burchatz; and nieces and nephews: Brian, Diane, Charles, John, Jim, Cindy, Brock, Larry, Theresa, Steve, Dan, Linda, Cheryl, Leslie, Linn and Morgan.
Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Sylvester and Verna; in-laws, Ben and Evelyn Scott; sisters: Francis Crawford and Christina Burchatz; brothers: Duane and Lester; brothers-in-law: Bradford Scott, Randall Scott, Chuck Marshall, Robert Palmer, Bob Crawford and William Haynes; nieces: Elizabeth Palmer and Debbie Marshall; and nephews: David Haynes and Randy Reynolds.
Ron quickly became comfortable at Canterbury Gardens Memory Care. We thank the staff for their personal warmth, support and compassionate care throughout his year and half residence.
Ron had his last rites, has been cremated and he requested no service be held.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.