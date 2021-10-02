Ronald David Burchatz

Oct. 3, 1946 — Jan. 15, 2021

Ron was born in Florence, South Dakota, the eighth child born to Sylvester and Verna Burchatz. The family moved to Kelso, Washington in 1948 when Ron was a toddler. He attended Kelso schools and began his love of automobiles. He worked at a service station and built his repair skills while owning several cars.

In 1968, Ron married Lucinda “Cindy” Scott. With Cindy, he raised Kevin and Carrie with great pride in their activities and college education. They both married and gifted their parents with grandchildren.

Ron was employed for 41 years at Longview Fibre Company as a papermaker. He was always on time, reliable and great at troubleshooting when problems arose. He was recognized several times for his knowledge of the processes and mechanics of his jobs. He also enjoyed making his co-workers laugh.

Ron belonged to the Cowlitz Old Time Car Club since 1980. Members became close friends. Ron drove his 1938 Chrysler and 1967 Fairlane in outings and parades with the club.

Ron liked to travel using his class B motor home to see family as far as South Dakota, visit national parks, northwest beaches, Las Vegas, and Reno. Ron spent time with his friends at aerobics where he became fit and added years to his life.