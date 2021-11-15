 Skip to main content
Ronald Charles Braden
Oct. 26, 1959 — Oct. 24, 2021

Ronald Charles Braden, 61, of Longview died in a local hospital Sunday, October 24, 2021, after an extended illness.

Ron was predeceased in 2000 by his stepfather Gene Amren; and in 2010 by his parents, Patricia Jean (Conrad) Amren and Leroy Charles Braden. He is survived by two sisters, Deborah McGrath of North Bend Washington, and Linda Sprau of St. Helens, Oregon; a brother, Michael Braden of Broomfield, Colorado; a half-brother, Jay Braden of Longview; stepbrother Rick Braden and stepsisters Renee Suttles and Teresa Braden, all of Kelso; and by his special friends Glen and Janel McNally, of Longview, and Kim Satcher of Toledo, Washington.

Ron was born at Cowlitz General Hospital in Longview, Washington, October 26, 1959, and attended elementary and junior high school with what became the 1978 class at Mark Morris High School. In 1977, he moved with his mother and stepfather to Anchorage, Alaska, and attended Robert W. Service High School, graduating there with the class of 1978.

After graduation, he apprenticed in welding and related metal work, resulting in a 40-year career as an ironworker. In 2007, Ron was presented with certification of 25 years’ membership, and status as “Journeyman Ironworker,” by the International Association of Bridge, Structural, Ornamental and Reinforcing Ironworkers, Local No. 29, Portland. Ron was proud of his long professional and fraternal affiliation with the ironworkers, crediting stepfather Gene Amren with his career in that field.

After living in Anchorage until 1987, and upon returning to Washington, he worked on several notable local projects, including dismantling of the Trojan Nuclear Plant at Rainier.

A memorial service for Ronald Braden takes place at 1 p.m. Friday November 19, 2021, at Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park, 5050 Mount Solo Road, with Pastor Joe Martin officiating. A graveside service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Lower Columbia Community Action Program, www.lowercolumbiacap.org or 1526 Commerce Ave., Longview, WA 98632 are welcome

