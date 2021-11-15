Oct. 26, 1959 — Oct. 24, 2021

Ronald Charles Braden, 61, of Longview died in a local hospital Sunday, October 24, 2021, after an extended illness.

Ron was predeceased in 2000 by his stepfather Gene Amren; and in 2010 by his parents, Patricia Jean (Conrad) Amren and Leroy Charles Braden. He is survived by two sisters, Deborah McGrath of North Bend Washington, and Linda Sprau of St. Helens, Oregon; a brother, Michael Braden of Broomfield, Colorado; a half-brother, Jay Braden of Longview; stepbrother Rick Braden and stepsisters Renee Suttles and Teresa Braden, all of Kelso; and by his special friends Glen and Janel McNally, of Longview, and Kim Satcher of Toledo, Washington.

Ron was born at Cowlitz General Hospital in Longview, Washington, October 26, 1959, and attended elementary and junior high school with what became the 1978 class at Mark Morris High School. In 1977, he moved with his mother and stepfather to Anchorage, Alaska, and attended Robert W. Service High School, graduating there with the class of 1978.