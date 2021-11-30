 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ronald Boerste

  • 0

Nov. 19, 1959 — Nov. 16, 2021

Ronald Dean Boerste, 64, left us after three weeks in PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center. He was born in Vancouver, Washington, to Frank and Patsy Boerste. Ron was a machinist at the Kalama Shake Mill.

Ron is survived by two brothers, Charles and Michael; and a sister, Linda.

A memorial service takes place at 1 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, at St. Francis Xavier Mission in Toledo, Washington.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Five tips that will save your skin while traveling

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News