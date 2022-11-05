Ronald Baker

May 10, 1959 — Oct. 29, 2022

Ron was a great man, loved and adored by many. He will be greatly missed. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. He loved his family and friends. We are deeply saddened and heartbroken.

Ron is survived by two sisters, Sherri and Brad White of Bigfork, and Terri and Dennis McNeal of Beaverton; two nieces, Heather Whisman of Montana and Tiffany Taylor of California; one nephew, Rocky Whisman of Montana; three great-nieces, Isabella, Halen and Riley; three great-nephews, Griffey, Dawson and James; his best friend, Mike Eklund of Kelso; and many, many friends.

We will be having a memorial service in the spring and will announce it.

Flowers may be sent to The Evergreen Staples Funeral Home.