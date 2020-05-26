Romayne “Herb” Taylor departed May 21st after post-surgical complications. He was 87 years old and resided in Cowlitz County for over 30 years. He is survived by his wife, Eileen and four children: Dan, William, Darla and Heather. He was a Korean War Veteran, member of Operating Engineers Local 701 with a career as a Service Oiler in heavy construction spanning 50 years. Open viewing will be held at Dahl-McVicker Funeral Home in Kelso on Tues., May 26th from 10:00a.m. to 5:00p.m. and Wed., May 27th from 9:00a.m. to 1:00p.m. A memorial family gathering will take place in the near future.