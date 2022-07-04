April 23, 1943 — June 22, 2022

Roger Wayne Mansur, beloved husband and father passed away June 22, 2022, at the age of 79.

He was preceded in death by his father (Robert Oleson); his mother (Mary Oleson-Mansur); his stepfather (Dale Mansur); and the two people he looked up to most in life, his grandparents, Lillian and Ivan Anderson.

Roger is survived by his wife of 27 years, Sondra Mansur, of 27 years; his siblings, Jim Mansur, Terry Ball and Susan Cook; his children, Lynette Alapi (Ed), Tony Mansur (Tammy), Christi Marcil (Brad) and Brandy Mansur (Matt). He also is survived by three stepsons, John Goodman (Holly), Doug Goodman (Angela) and Daniel Goodman (Glenda); by 11 grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Roger Mansur was born in Portland, Oregon, to Robert and Mary Oleson. He was raised and lived most of his childhood in Rainier, Oregon. He started with the railroad, however, he worked most of his life in law enforcement for the Toledo and Vader communities. He retired as chief of police in Vader and moved to Idaho and eventually Deer Park, Washington, where he enjoyed his retirement along with his passion for hunting, four wheeling, snowmobiling and taking long scenic drives along the dirt and gravel mountain roads. His true love would be for Trouble, his 6-year-old German shepherd that never left his side.

A private service for immediate family only was held June 30, 2022, where he he was laid to rest in Rainier, Oregon.