Roger Wayne Allen

July 28, 1941 – July 15, 2021
Our much loved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 15, 2021, knowing he would wake up in the arms of his Heavenly Father. Roger loved Jesus, his family and friends and this community where he lived for the past 59 years.
Roger was born in Denver, Colo., at the height of World War II. Like so many in that generation, he never knew his father and felt that loss his entire life. An only child, Roger was greatly influenced by his Nebraska grandparents and lived with them through most of his elementary school years. Eventually he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., with his mother and completed school there. He was drawn to a local teen hang out, “the malt shop.” Part of the attraction was a certain redhead who worked there! More on that later…
Always up for an adventure, Roger and two of his friends decided to take off for the Superstition Mountains and find the Lost Dutchman’s mine! They prepared carefully for the trip and went out for one last evening on the town. They had a contest to see who could make the best time at the highest speed around a hairpin curve in Pasadena. The result was the front page of the local paper and Roger’s right leg being two inches shorter than his left! Fast forward about 18 months to 1961 and you’ll be at the wedding of Roger and the redheaded Judy! He always liked to say that he was in a cast and couldn’t run fast enough.
Healed up and looking for adventure, the decision was made to pack up and move to the Northwest, Longview, Wash., to be exact. Right, adventurous Longview! But for Roger it was just right. He really loved this community! In the almost 60 years here he grew up, found his voice and a life that suited him perfectly. Hunting, fishing, golf, good friends, a church family and the challenge of owning a business and making it grow! He and Judy raised two incredible kids: James (Staci) Allen and Latrisha (Brett) Allehoff. They in turn have raised four more incredible kids: grandchildren, Rachel Phillips, Eric Phillips, Isaac Allen and Emily (Josh) De Boer. Three weeks ago we were at our granddaughter’s wedding with the entire family around! It was perfect and Roger felt so blessed. Such a wonderful memory for the entire family!
Roger has served as President of Longview Community Church Board of Deacons and Board of Directors, Longview Noon Rotary President, Cowlitz Economic Development Council, Association of Realtor President and was a member of the Lower Columbia College Foundation Board. He founded Allen & Associates Real Estate, Inc., which later became Windermere Real Estate/Allen & Associates. Each of these community organizations benefited from Roger’s wisdom, his unwavering moral compass, work ethic, wit and quick sense of humor.
A celebration of Roger’s life will be held at 2 p.m. July 28, 2021, at Longview Community Church.
