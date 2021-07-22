Roger Wayne Allen

Our much loved husband, father and grandfather passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, July 15, 2021, knowing he would wake up in the arms of his Heavenly Father. Roger loved Jesus, his family and friends and this community where he lived for the past 59 years.

Roger was born in Denver, Colo., at the height of World War II. Like so many in that generation, he never knew his father and felt that loss his entire life. An only child, Roger was greatly influenced by his Nebraska grandparents and lived with them through most of his elementary school years. Eventually he moved to Los Angeles, Calif., with his mother and completed school there. He was drawn to a local teen hang out, “the malt shop.” Part of the attraction was a certain redhead who worked there! More on that later…

Always up for an adventure, Roger and two of his friends decided to take off for the Superstition Mountains and find the Lost Dutchman’s mine! They prepared carefully for the trip and went out for one last evening on the town. They had a contest to see who could make the best time at the highest speed around a hairpin curve in Pasadena. The result was the front page of the local paper and Roger’s right leg being two inches shorter than his left! Fast forward about 18 months to 1961 and you’ll be at the wedding of Roger and the redheaded Judy! He always liked to say that he was in a cast and couldn’t run fast enough.