Oct. 14, 1938 — Aug. 30, 2021

Roger Tomasli, a 60-year resident of Kelso passed away at home August 30, 2021. He was born on Puget Island on October 14, 1938, and relocated to Kelso at the age of 22. Roger worked as a Hyster operator at Weyerhaeuser and retired in 2000 after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles and liked to travel, camp, dig for clams and watch sports.

Roger was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores in 1977; his sister, Sonja Warren; and his parents, Olaf and Astrid Tomasli. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Pamela Tomasli; four daughters, Linda Rickman, Janet Tomasli, Melinda Linn (Bryan) and Debbie McCoy (Sterling); a son, Brian McLean (Angie); 12 grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. September 18, 2021, at 344 Rose Valley Road in Kelso. Any memorial contributions may go be sent to the PeaceHealth Hospice.