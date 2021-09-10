Oct. 14, 1938 — Aug. 30, 2021
Roger Tomasli, a 60-year resident of Kelso passed away at home August 30, 2021. He was born on Puget Island on October 14, 1938, and relocated to Kelso at the age of 22. Roger worked as a Hyster operator at Weyerhaeuser and retired in 2000 after 40 years of service. He was a longtime member of the Moose Lodge and the Eagles and liked to travel, camp, dig for clams and watch sports.
Roger was preceded in death by his first wife, Delores in 1977; his sister, Sonja Warren; and his parents, Olaf and Astrid Tomasli. He leaves behind his wife of 39 years, Pamela Tomasli; four daughters, Linda Rickman, Janet Tomasli, Melinda Linn (Bryan) and Debbie McCoy (Sterling); a son, Brian McLean (Angie); 12 grandchildren; and four great- grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. September 18, 2021, at 344 Rose Valley Road in Kelso. Any memorial contributions may go be sent to the PeaceHealth Hospice.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.