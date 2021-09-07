July 8, 1957 — Aug. 27, 2021
Roger Parker, 64, of Longview, Washington, passed away after a valiant fight with COVID pneumonia on August 27, 2021. Roger worked 37 years at Emerald Chemical in Kalama, Washington, where he made many friends over the years. He loved the great outdoors and spending time with his wife and grandkids.
Roger was preceded in death by his mother, June Louise Eby, and his father, Von Carlos Parker. He is survived by his loving wife, Mitzi Parker; his sister, Michelle Parker Clevenger; his two children, Scott Parker and Larinda (Matt) Sanders; one step-son, Matthew Sparks; nine grandchildren; and one great grandson.
A celebration of life will be at a later date (unknown at this time).
