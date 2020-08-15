Roger Dale Olson

Roger was Born to Elmer and Bernice Olson on April 11,1940, he was the oldest of five children Reginald (deceased), Bill, and Dick Olson and a sister Pamela Bowman. Roger leaves behind a wife Vivian Olson, several children from different times in his life. They are Dale, Tara, Heather, and Eric Olson and Colette Cantrell, Teresa Libby, Allen, Pete, and Paul LaBerge as well as Jasen and Jeremy Kautz. He also leaves behind several grand children and great grand children. Roger was born in Baron Wisconsin and moved to the Pacific NW when he was 13 with his family, he attended high school at RAL. In the early 80’s Roger started his own business that eventually evolved into RD Olson Manufacturing. In earlier times Roger enjoyed fishing in Alaska, boating, pheasant hunting, snowmobiling, and trips in his motor home with friends after he retired in the mid 2000’s he enjoyed golfing at the Longview Country Club and Indian Ridge Country Club in Palm Desert Calif. Roger met many acquaintances that became life long friends a long the way. Rogers passions were his 1940 Chevy convertible that took him ten years to restore, it was completed one month before he passed, his home on the river in Longview and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Roger was loved and respected by many that knew him, he had a very kind heart and soul. Roger is going to be missed by many.. Memorial contributions can be made to community home health and hospice at 1035 11th Ave. Longview, Wash. 98632. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.