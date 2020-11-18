June 15, 1939—October 28, 2020

Our big brother Roger Covington passed away on October 28, 2020. He was born June 15, 1939 in Akron, Colo. The Covington family moved to the Woodland area when Roger was a child. He attended Clover Valley Grade School then graduated from Woodland High School in 1957. He served in the U.S. Army and was very proud to have served his country.

Roger logged with his father and at some point went to work for Cowlitz County Road Works until his health forced him to retire.

Roger married Penny Ekman in 1970. They had two children, Crystal and Lori. Roger is survived by his wife, daughters, five grandchildren and one great grandchild, two sisters, Mary Martinsen(Dick)Janet Moore, brother Dana Covington(Kay). He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Jodean Etter and brother John Covington Jr.

Roger’s passions were his flowers and yard. His was a yard to be envied…from the lush lawn to the weed less flower beds. Pots overflowed with blooms and flowering vines covered his patio and carport. He so enjoyed making things grow that he shared his talent with his neighbors by helping them in their gardening efforts.