Rodney Wright

October 19, 1929—December 23, 2020
Longtime Kelso resident Rod Wright, born in Salkum, Wash., passed away at the Hospice Care Center due to cancer at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents Viola and Louie Wright, brother Norman Wright, son Steven Wright and granddaughter Hope Kissinger.
Rod graduated from Kelso High School in 1947 where he excelled in basketball and football. He was an avid sports enthusiast, and was the longest tenured season ticket holder for Kelso Hilander Football. He was a member of the Kelso Downtown Quarterbacks and was proudly inducted, along with his son Gary Wright, into the 2009 All Century Football Team. He was also a member of the Kelso Elks BPOE #1482.
Rod enjoyed a long career as an import/export manager for multiple paper companies, regularly traveling to Japan, Korea and China where he was well respected. Rod retired at 56 and he and Joan enjoyed snowbirding to Arizona and cruising around the world.
Rod leaves behind his wife Joan of 71 years in Longview, a son Gary (Donna), Vancouver, Wash., Lynelle Bollinger (David), Bellevue, Wash., Teresa Kissinger (Brett), Kelso, Wash., eight grandchildren; Heather Wright, Andy Wright (Tami), Michael Wright (Ashley), Christopher Wright (Tami), Kyle and Christian Bollinger, Mollie and Chelsey Kissinger, nine great-grandchildren; Presley, Baxter, Caroline, Teddy, Eddie, Greyson, Mackenzie, Morgan and Mason and one great-great grandchild, Jed. He also is survived by one sister Dianne Johnson (Lee) of Orange City, FL
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Rod’s name to the Community Home Health Hospice (CHHH), 1035 11th Ave., Longview, WA 98632
Due to Covid, there is no service planned.
