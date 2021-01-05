Rodney Wright

October 19, 1929—December 23, 2020

Longtime Kelso resident Rod Wright, born in Salkum, Wash., passed away at the Hospice Care Center due to cancer at the age of 91. He was preceded in death by his parents Viola and Louie Wright, brother Norman Wright, son Steven Wright and granddaughter Hope Kissinger.

Rod graduated from Kelso High School in 1947 where he excelled in basketball and football. He was an avid sports enthusiast, and was the longest tenured season ticket holder for Kelso Hilander Football. He was a member of the Kelso Downtown Quarterbacks and was proudly inducted, along with his son Gary Wright, into the 2009 All Century Football Team. He was also a member of the Kelso Elks BPOE #1482.

Rod enjoyed a long career as an import/export manager for multiple paper companies, regularly traveling to Japan, Korea and China where he was well respected. Rod retired at 56 and he and Joan enjoyed snowbirding to Arizona and cruising around the world.