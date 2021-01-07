Rodney George Naskedov left this world on December 15, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side, after losing his long battle to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on May 18,1949 in Longview, Washington. Rod grew up in the local area but was definitely a “Rose Valley’’ boy at heart, where he met his best friend of 60 plus years Larry St Germain. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1968 and met the love of his life, Virginia (Fisher) Naskedov. In 1970 Rodney was drafted into the United States Army. After his service he worked at Weyerhauesar for 30 plus years and became a well respected diesel mechanic in the area. Rod will always be remembered as a loving and doting husband, father, papa and friend.