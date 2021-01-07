May 18, 1949—December 15, 2020
Rodney George Naskedov left this world on December 15, 2020 at home with his loving wife by his side, after losing his long battle to Parkinson’s Disease. He was born on May 18,1949 in Longview, Washington. Rod grew up in the local area but was definitely a “Rose Valley’’ boy at heart, where he met his best friend of 60 plus years Larry St Germain. He graduated from Kelso High School in 1968 and met the love of his life, Virginia (Fisher) Naskedov. In 1970 Rodney was drafted into the United States Army. After his service he worked at Weyerhauesar for 30 plus years and became a well respected diesel mechanic in the area. Rod will always be remembered as a loving and doting husband, father, papa and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Virginia Naskedov; daughter; Tracy Adams; sons, Todd Naskedov and Scott Alvord (Lindsey); and son in law Darin Adams. Ten grandchildren: Mackenzie, Madeline (Maddie) and Michael (Mikey) Adams; Trey, Dustee, Sydni, Maegann, and Avery Alvord, and Landon and Jack Tiemens, as well as seven great grandchildren, Carson and Bailey Adams; Kaiden Alvord and Brynlee Reeve; Daxton Woodruff; Kash Jones; and Grayson Gonzales. Numerous nieces and nephews and his remaining sister Cindy Naksedov.
In lieu of flowers please consider contributing to : DAV- Disabled American Veterans. www.dav.org
Services will be held at a later date once the pandemic restrictions allow.
