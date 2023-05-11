Sept. 29, 1943—April 11, 2023
LONGVIEW—Rod A. Cole passed away April 11, 2023 at Longview Home Health and Hospice with his family by his side. Born September 29, 1943 to Joyce (Ruth) and Harley Cole. He attended grade school at Cowlitz Valley Gardens, junior high school at Monticello Junior High, graduated from R.A. Long High School 1961, entered the US Marine Corps 1966 (served 13 months in Vietnam), honroably discharged 1967 to go back to college, received AA from Lower Columbia Junior College in 1968. Retired from International Association of Machinists in 2004. Rental property owner in Cowlitz County since 1987.
He is survived by his wife Sharon (Christofferson) of 57 years, a son Kelly (Debbie) and daughter Michelle Parvi (Eric), seven grandchildren, Samantha Tveter (John II), Tyler Potter, Matthew Cole, Emma Cole, Payton Owen (Jakob), Taya Todd (Justin), Morgan Parvi and five great grandchildren, Pia Damschen, Romi Damschen, Amelia McClintock, Lucille Tveter, John Tveter III, and brother Randy Cole. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Ryan and sister Kimberly.
A Celebration of Life will be held Tuesday, 2:00 p.m., May 23, 2023 at Cowlitz County Event Center, 1900 7th Avenue, Longview, WA 98632. Memorial contributions may be made to R.A. Long High School Alumni, Box 895, Longview, WA 98632 or Eden Hospice, 1700 Hudson St., Ste. 100 Longview, WA 98632.
