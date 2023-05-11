LONGVIEW—Rod A. Cole passed away April 11, 2023 at Longview Home Health and Hospice with his family by his side. Born September 29, 1943 to Joyce (Ruth) and Harley Cole. He attended grade school at Cowlitz Valley Gardens, junior high school at Monticello Junior High, graduated from R.A. Long High School 1961, entered the US Marine Corps 1966 (served 13 months in Vietnam), honroably discharged 1967 to go back to college, received AA from Lower Columbia Junior College in 1968. Retired from International Association of Machinists in 2004. Rental property owner in Cowlitz County since 1987.