Aug. 10, 1934 — Dec. 31, 2021

Rochelle Pierce, of Longview, Washington, passed away on December 31, 2021, age 87, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by loved ones who will continue to honor her legacy by living their lives to the fullest. She was born to Harry and Hattie (Patching) Brown in Rainier, Oregon.

She is survived by her six children: Terry Pierce of Colorado, Jeffrey Pierce of Alaska, Natalie Sanders of Kelso, Melanie Randolph of Longview, David Vaughn of Longview, Katie Pierce of California, and Nicholas Pierce of Oklahoma; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as her sisters, JoAnne Hegedus and Loretta Sutherland, of Longview.

She worked at St. John’s Hospital in Longview as a records clerk for 15 years, until she decided her place was at home caring for her children. Rochelle was active in the church and enjoyed participating in knitting groups with her friends. She was known for her kind and generous heart, helping families in need, particularly during the Christmas holidays.

Rochelle will be remembered with great fondness for her contagious smile, her happy spirit and her faithful love of God and family.

There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, January 6, 2022, at the Columbia Funeral Home in Longview. The funeral will be held at the Rainier Community Church of God, at 11 a.m. January 7, 2022, with Pastor Roy Sprunger and Pastor Julie Ammons officiating. A light lunch will be served at the church after the service.

Flowers can be sent to 3430 Memorial Park Drive, Longview.