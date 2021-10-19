Robert William Johnston

July 8, 1952 — Sept. 29, 2021

Robert was born to Frank and Alvera Johnston on July 8, 1952. He graduated from R.A. Long High School, class of 1970. After graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was shipped to Vietnam serving from 1970 to 1973. In 1978, he met Patricia Northness at the Sportcenter bar. On January 4, 1980, they were married at the Longview Woman’s Club.

Robert loved fishing and riding his Harley. He left behind his daughter, Katie Johnston of Longview; his granddaughters Teja Jade Johnston-Gulley of Kelso and HayLee Rose Miller of Longview; Frank (Kathy) Johnston, Gary Johnston, and Jim Johnston of Corpus Cristy, Texas. Robert was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Linda Hefley; and his wife, Patty.

A special thank you to Chris Eaker and Pamela Welsh for helping my dad regardless of anything. Dad loved you both so much.

Care Cremation Service

10754 S.E. Highway 12

Clackamas, OR 97015

A military service will be held at a later date.