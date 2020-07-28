Robert Wayne Mesneak

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

March 13, 1943—July 13, 2020

Robert (Bob) Mesneak, 77, of Lilliwaup passed away peacefully, surrounded by his wife and children Monday, July 13, 2020.

Born March 13, 1943 in Caney, KS to parents Wayne and Frances Mesneak, he grew up in Castle Rock with siblings Larry Mesneak, Margret Wick and Scott Mesneak.

Married to Evelyn (Davis) Mesneak on February, 14, 1976, they lived in Castle Rock until his retirement. Bob served as a firefighter first in Kelso and later retired as Assistant Chief of the Longview FD from 1966-1986.

An avid collector and dealer of antiques, he also was the consumate outdoorsman, with a love for hunting, fishing, hiking and camping. He met God in the woods on his daily drives with his devoted dog, Sadie.

He is survived by his loving wife Evelyn (Davis) Mesneak, Lilliwaup, children, Teresa Fox, Edgewood, Pam Carriker, Granbury, TX, Mike Mesneak, Snohomish, Kevin Mesneak, Chehalis, grandchildren, Christopher Spreadborough, Samantha Eaton, Justin Spreadborough, Spencer Mesneak, Reagan Carriker, Alek Mesneak, Romie Mesneak, and great grandchildren Ryan Spreadborough, Michael Spreadborough and Gabe Spreadborough.

He led a full and active life, battling cancer courageously several times, and he was victorious in the end, showing those who knew him how to face affliction with strength, faith and grace. He will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Mesneak as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.