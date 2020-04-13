Robert W. Andersen

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-767-5187 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 26, 1949—April 7, 2020

Robert “Bob” Andersen, 70, of Kelso Passed away the morning of April 7, 2020. Born to William Andersen and Helen Olsen of Tahuya, Wash. Bob started his career as a logger, then continued as a heavy equipment operator, eventually owning his own business, Andersen Enterprises. He loved what he did and continued to tinker with his equipment until his final days.

He was a man of few words, but charming, thoughtful and adventurous. There wasn’t anything he was too scared to try.

Bob was a well known and respected man of Rose Valley, a place he will call home forever. He enjoyed building and racing hot rods, car shows, wheeling, hunting, fishing, spending time with his family and friends, and playing with the grandkids.

He is survived by his children, Lori Morris, Debbie Bennett, Guy Andersen, Tyler Murray, Jessica Halberg, and Emily Grant. His Grandchildren, Amanda Norberg, Skye and Colton Morris, Beckham and Ella Grant, Shlya Andersen, Spencer, Jace, Savvy & Dax Murray, Addie Halberg and a great grandson Milo Winslow.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Helen Olsen and William Andersen.