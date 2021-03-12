Robert Steele

Bob was a passionate artisan when it came to building and racing Drag Boats. He would help to create a number of boats, parts and engines that would be used in world record setting runs. Bob first started racing boats in the late 1960’s with the family ski boat, before eventually moving on to campaign a top alcohol hydroplane with the IHBA (International Hot Boat Association). He would be a part of a number of other Boat Associations as well, including the Colombia Drag Boat Association (CDBA), Lucas Oil Drag Boats, National Drag Boat Association (NDBA), and the National Jet Boat Association (NJBA). However, Bob’s biggest source of pride in the sport wasn’t the multiple Associations he participated in and led, but rather the boats he helped to create and race alongside his family and friends, a legacy that still lasts to this day. Bob would pass his love of racing to not only his son and nephew, but also to his grandsons and a number of other individuals that were fortunate enough to cross paths with him. He would spend hours in his garage alongside them laboring, helping to develop the fastest boats they could. He would get to travel the country racing from Dexter Oregon to Wheatland Missouri with his son Rob and nephew Dave Wallingford, sharing laughs and love, helping to create memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. His passing is not only a major loss to the Drag Boat racing community, and the sport as a whole, but most importantly to his family and friends who shared in his passion for racing.