May 1, 1944 — March 10, 2021
Robert Roy (Bob) Glassett survived blindness, cancer surgery, a heart attack, heart surgery, COVID, medication induced hyponatremia, all in one year, 2020-2021 amid COVID isolation.
The complications and losses were too much.
On March 10, we lost a husband, brother, father, grandfather and friend. A hard working self-made man, Robert retired from Reynolds after 30 years at age 52, but still continued to work in his painting business and on real estate projects which kept him busy. He still cruised the internet seeing what the market was doing.
Robert looked best in his leather jacket, smiling, riding his Harleys with Sandra on the back.
Robert leaves behind his wife, Sandra; brother Ron; children Tina, Terri and Troy; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and cousins as well.
Remember the good times of sharing talk, laughter, music, walks, water and of course, FOOD!
One last ride....
One last smile....
