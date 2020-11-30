Robert Raymond Altenhof

Bob also served (sometimes for decades) on several other boards of directors in the community, including the Columbia Theatre, Longview YMCA, Cowlitz County Historical Museum, Old West Side Neighborhood Association, and Applied Industries. He and his wife Barrie were founding members of the Lower Columbia Deep Thought Society (Deep Thought), which was formed as a study club, and became a close-knit group that still continues today. A “newcomer” to Longview in 1966, Bob was brought into Barrie’s family, which gathered often for cocktail parties, lunches, dinners and picnics. Bob was an avid sports fan, from attending his daughters’ swim, track and cross country meets and soccer, volleyball and basketball games, to rooting for the Huskies, Seahawks, Mariners and all of the Pittsburgh teams. More recently, he and his family became fans of the Tour de France. He was also well-known in the family for Sunday morning waffles, and especially when his girls were in high school, being their breakfast and lunch cook, as well as their alarm clocks in the mornings, including early-morning vocal ensembles. Speaking of the arts, Bob and Barrie went to dozens of plays and musicals together, and were avid patrons of the arts.