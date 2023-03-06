Jan. 13, 1942—Feb. 3, 2023

LONGVIEW—Robert is survived by his loving wife Sandi and his children Ron (Mona) Nolden, Jaimie (Dave) Nazelrod, Chris (Adella) Nolden, Pam (Brian) Swanson, Chris (Cleo) Hermo, Craig Hermo, 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lydia Nolden and his sister Shirley Caves.

Robert was a loving, strong and supportive husband, father and grandfather. He had a quick wit about him. He enjoyed traveling, history, cooking, reading and spending time with family and friends. He had a strong work ethic which he instilled in his children who passed it on to his grandchildren.

Robert grew in his faith and went peacefully to join his Heavenly Father.

His Celebration of Life will be March 11, 2023 St. Paul Lutheran Church, Castle Rock, WA at 12:00 p.m. with luncheon to follow.

In lieu flowers memorials may be made directly to a charity of your choice.