Jan. 13, 1942—Feb. 3, 2023
LONGVIEW—Robert is survived by his loving wife Sandi and his children Ron (Mona) Nolden, Jaimie (Dave) Nazelrod, Chris (Adella) Nolden, Pam (Brian) Swanson, Chris (Cleo) Hermo, Craig Hermo, 17 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents Harold and Lydia Nolden and his sister Shirley Caves.
Robert was a loving, strong and supportive husband, father and grandfather. He had a quick wit about him. He enjoyed traveling, history, cooking, reading and spending time with family and friends. He had a strong work ethic which he instilled in his children who passed it on to his grandchildren.
Robert grew in his faith and went peacefully to join his Heavenly Father.
His Celebration of Life will be March 11, 2023 St. Paul Lutheran Church, Castle Rock, WA at 12:00 p.m. with luncheon to follow.
In lieu flowers memorials may be made directly to a charity of your choice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.