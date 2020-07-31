Robert Quintin Betschart

August 14, 1996—July 25, 2020
Robert passed away on July 25, 2020, in Oregon. He was 23 years old. He worked as a laborer. Robert had grown into an amazing young man with a heart of gold. Many he called friends also knew him as family. He has a charming personality with a dash, okay maybe more than a dash, of cheekiness, and a smart—aleck come back to make you either smile or shake your head. His laugh was infectious with a smile and eyes that lit up a room. He loved spending time outdoors hanging out with his friends and family. He was always quick to help with those in need and never complained when asked, in fact, he was usually the one to ask if help was needed. His free spirit will live with all of us that knew and loved him. You know and felt his love for us too!
Robert is survived by his Father Robert Betschart, Step Mother Nancy Foutch, Mother Patti Lamoureux, Step Father Vern Lamoureux, Sister’s Jennie Truluck, Kristin (John) Schumacher, Journie Hayes, Dancee Lamoureux, and Rachael Mckay. Step Sister’s Brenda and Sarah Foutch. Brother Colby Betschart. Nephew’s Jazz, Cole, Easton, Dane, and Davis. Nieces Daphnee and Bonnie. Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and numerous cousins.
Robert is preceded in death by his Grandfather Clifford Rabideau.
A private graveside service will be held at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.