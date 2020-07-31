You have permission to edit this article.
Robert Quintin Betschart
Robert Quintin Betschart

Robert Quintin Betschart

August 14, 1996—July 25, 2020

Robert passed away on July 25, 2020, in Oregon. He was 23 years old. He worked as a laborer. Robert had grown into an amazing young man with a heart of gold. Many he called friends also knew him as family. He has a charming personality with a dash, okay maybe more than a dash, of cheekiness, and a smart—aleck come back to make you either smile or shake your head. His laugh was infectious with a smile and eyes that lit up a room. He loved spending time outdoors hanging out with his friends and family. He was always quick to help with those in need and never complained when asked, in fact, he was usually the one to ask if help was needed. His free spirit will live with all of us that knew and loved him. You know and felt his love for us too!

Robert is survived by his Father Robert Betschart, Step Mother Nancy Foutch, Mother Patti Lamoureux, Step Father Vern Lamoureux, Sister’s Jennie Truluck, Kristin (John) Schumacher, Journie Hayes, Dancee Lamoureux, and Rachael Mckay. Step Sister’s Brenda and Sarah Foutch. Brother Colby Betschart. Nephew’s Jazz, Cole, Easton, Dane, and Davis. Nieces Daphnee and Bonnie. Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles, and numerous cousins.

Robert is preceded in death by his Grandfather Clifford Rabideau.

A private graveside service will be held at Steele Chapel Longview Memorial Park.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Betschart as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

