LONGVIEW—Robert (Olie) Garland Caldwell, 89, of Longview passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Winner, S.D., to Dale Robert and Agnes (Nelson) Caldwell. He graduated from high school in Moses Lake, Wash. Olie served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a gunner aboard the USS Cunningham, USS Toledo and the USS Missouri earning the rank of GM3 from Nov. 25, 1953 to Nov. 6, 1956. Olie lived in Kalama for 25 years, Ocean Park for 35 years and Longview for the last 7 years. He enjoyed helping others, hunting and fishing. He was fun, loved kids, and worked hard to raise his family. He married Patricia O’Brien in Castle Rock Aug. 24, 1962. Olie is survived by his wife, Patricia Caldwell at home, five children: Lloyd Dally of Kalama, Lynda Veazie of Clarkston, Wash., Mike Dally of Rainier, Larry Dally of Woodland, and Robert Caldwell of Longview; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of Olie’s life will be announced at a later date.