Oct. 17, 1933—Nov. 11, 2022
LONGVIEW—Robert (Olie) Garland Caldwell, 89, of Longview passed away Nov. 11, 2022, at home surrounded by the love of his family. He was born Oct. 17, 1933, in Winner, S.D., to Dale Robert and Agnes (Nelson) Caldwell. He graduated from high school in Moses Lake, Wash. Olie served in the Navy during the Korean War. He was a gunner aboard the USS Cunningham, USS Toledo and the USS Missouri earning the rank of GM3 from Nov. 25, 1953 to Nov. 6, 1956. Olie lived in Kalama for 25 years, Ocean Park for 35 years and Longview for the last 7 years. He enjoyed helping others, hunting and fishing. He was fun, loved kids, and worked hard to raise his family. He married Patricia O’Brien in Castle Rock Aug. 24, 1962. Olie is survived by his wife, Patricia Caldwell at home, five children: Lloyd Dally of Kalama, Lynda Veazie of Clarkston, Wash., Mike Dally of Rainier, Larry Dally of Woodland, and Robert Caldwell of Longview; 15 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great grandchildren. A celebration of Olie’s life will be announced at a later date.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.