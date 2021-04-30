Robert O. Hanks

December 10, 1930 — April 27, 2021

Bob was a man of deep faith. He was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church for 61 years.

He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather. Married to Mary Ruth for 67 years he was father to six children. Daniel Wayne preceded him in death; surviving children are Robert A, Stanley W, Jeffery D, Kenneth R, and daughter Cynthia D Wormington. He also was extremely proud of his 28 grandchildren. Also special to him were his niece and her husband, Gary and Beverly Smith.

His life was his family that he led with unconditional love, kindness and quiet competence. He was loved by all that had the pleasure to know him.

The world is a lesser place now and heaven is going to adore him.

As a tribute to the strength of his unconditional kindness, we ask you to love one another.

The ceremony is at Green Hills Memorial Gardens, Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Open for viewing at 10:00 a.m., ceremony at 2:00 p.m. Flowers can be sent to Green Hills.