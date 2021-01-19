May 22, 1941—January 4, 2021

On Monday, January 4, 2021, Robert N. Heaton, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. Bob was born in Longview, Wash., to Noel and Carolyn Heaton.

He met Nancy, his wife of 58 years in 1957. The two were best friends and truly were the love of each other’s lives. Bob joined the Navy in 1959 and Nancy awaited his return. They were married on December 14, 1962 at the Methodist church in Kelso, Wash., and Bob was honorably discharged from the navy in 1965. Bob had attended that church as a child since 1942 and was baptized there. After they married they welcomed a daughter, Kimber and a son, Kevin. Bob took a job at Weyerhaeuser in Longview.

He quickly became known as FLOP after flopping a truck on its side on his 3rd day on the job. He operated a low boy, drove log truck and was a foreman while working for the company for 43 years. As hard working as he was you could still find him cheering on his children at their wrestling matches and kiltie performances.