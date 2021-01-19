May 22, 1941—January 4, 2021
On Monday, January 4, 2021, Robert N. Heaton, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away at the age of 79. Bob was born in Longview, Wash., to Noel and Carolyn Heaton.
He met Nancy, his wife of 58 years in 1957. The two were best friends and truly were the love of each other’s lives. Bob joined the Navy in 1959 and Nancy awaited his return. They were married on December 14, 1962 at the Methodist church in Kelso, Wash., and Bob was honorably discharged from the navy in 1965. Bob had attended that church as a child since 1942 and was baptized there. After they married they welcomed a daughter, Kimber and a son, Kevin. Bob took a job at Weyerhaeuser in Longview.
He quickly became known as FLOP after flopping a truck on its side on his 3rd day on the job. He operated a low boy, drove log truck and was a foreman while working for the company for 43 years. As hard working as he was you could still find him cheering on his children at their wrestling matches and kiltie performances.
Bob always did have two loves. The first being his wife and the second being his 1965 Buick wildcat convertible he named Lucille. They special ordered this car with all the “bells & whistles” and are the original owners. There were 6 made, only 2 of them remain. Bob liked to show off his car at the shows and would attend the Buick National Car Shows back east. Often traveling to places like Ohio, Colorado and even Pennsylvania. Always driving Lucille because “trailers are for horses and hay, not cars!”
When Bob wasn’t spending time with his wife, car, or at their cabin he was enjoying time with family and friends. He was on the planning committee for class reunions and enjoyed hosting the meetings which would always erupt in laughter. Bob also loved his sports. He religiously watched the Seahawks games and enjoyed baseball even more. Since the summer of ‘73 you could always know where to find him during ball season. He was sitting in the bleachers in his old blue hat, letting his family know he was there by letting out that single whistle when they made him proud, and most of the time exchanging some words with the umpires too!
Bob left an impression on every person he met. He always had a smile to show, a story to tell, and an opinion to give to anyone who would listen. He cherished his relationships with his grandchildren and great grandchildren, spending as much time with each as he could. Bob would attend concerts, dance recitals, veteran’s day assemblies, football games, softball/baseball games; sometimes committing to multiple events on the same day. They all loved their papa so much.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Carolyn and his granddaughter Ali, his “angel in heaven.” He is survived by his wife, Nancy, two children, Kimber and Kevin Sr., three grandchildren, Kristyn, Kevin Jr., and Stephanie, and 10 greatgrandchildren, Jayden, Mekala, Matilyn, Nathan, Cayden, Zoey, Damion, Rainbow, Landon, and Jase and pup, Linex.
The family has decided to have a military service held at a later date. We want to thank those who have sent flowers, cards, and meals. We ask those that loved and knew him to continue to keep his memory alive in their hearts. When someone you love becomes a memory, the memory becomes a treasure.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
!!!CHANGES TO ONLINE COMMENTS — PLEASE READ BEFORE POSTING!!!
Effective immediately, all comments will display the user's FIRST AND LAST NAME rather than a screen name. Anyone with an existing account that did not provide a first and last name when registering will be required to update their profile before submitting a comment. AGAIN - YOUR ACCOUNT MUST INCLUDE A FIRST AND LAST NAME!
Keep it Clean. NO obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Comments that include verbal attacks of another commenter will not be posted.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.