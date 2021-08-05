 Skip to main content
Robert Mitchell Swehla
Robert Mitchell Swehla

Feb. 15, 1986 — July 29, 2021

Robert Swehla passed July 29, 2021, in Spokane Washington, at the age of 35 from kidney disease.

Robert was born February 15, 1986, in Portland, Oregon, to Brian Swehla and Christine Miller. Robert attended Mark Morris High School and later completed his ASE Mechanic Certification. Robert was preceded in death by his father, Brian Swehla.

