Robert Leonard Stroh

September 13, 1953—August 23, 2020

Robert Leonard Stroh, 66, of Longview, Wash., passed away Sunday, August 23rd after a quick bout with cancer. He attended school in Longview and Castle Rock, graduating from Castle Rock High School in 1971. He attended Lower Columbia College and The Evergreen State College, receiving a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1978.

Although he traveled many places when he was young and carefree, Robert lived most of his life in the pacific northwest, but for a stint in New Hampshire. He resided in Tacoma where he lived for many years before returning to his hometown of Longview.

Robert spent his professional career devoted to serving people with developmental disabilities. He held positions at the Adult Developmental Center in Cowlitz County, Goodwill, H.E.L.P. Centers in Vancouver, Wash., and a position with the State of New Hampshire, where he played a major role in closing one of their facilities. Robert eventually became a case resource manager at Rainier School and later transferred to the Tacoma Department of Social Health Services office where he retired around 2010. A major accomplishment in his career was being presented the Professional of the Year Award by The Arc of Washington State in 1994.